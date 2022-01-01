Registration for vaccination of 15-18 age group begins

Registration for vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Saturday on the Co-WIN portal as India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since October 6.

While Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter, asking people to register children in this particular age group for whom vaccination starts on January 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a separate event, expressed confidence that Covid cannot impede the pace of India's development even as there are 'challenges" from the pandemic.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases quadruple in 5 days, spark third wave concerns

He said while the country will fight the pandemic with full vigilance and taking all precautions, it will also meet its national interests. He also recalled how India geared up in 2021 to meet the challenge of the pandemic.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on the Co-WIN portal for immunization of children against #Covid19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted on a day when the number of active cases surpassed one lakh.

New year greetings to everyone. May this year be filled with joy, happiness and good health for everyone. Have a great 2022. As the New Year dawns, let us all pledge to work together with renewed vigour towards defeating the pandemic & building Aatmanirbhar Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4Pstr9I4bF — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 1, 2022

With 161 fresh Omicron infections, its tally in the country shot up to 1,431. With the fresh cases, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,48,61,579, while the active cases increased to 1,04,781.

The Central government has already directed all states and union territories to set up round-the-clock Rapid Antigen Test booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits for symptomatic individuals.

Also Read | Vaccine for kids: Pvt hospitals in a fix over relabelling of Covaxin vials

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday in his missive to states said this is "critical time" to strengthen the efforts in curbing the spread of the infection and asked them to ensure that the existing Covid dedicated health infrastructure is revisited and necessary action be taken to ensure its operational readiness. He said that in order to address a "potential surge in cases" states are advised to initiate creation of field/makeshift hospitals.

"States may also consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations linked with the Covid dedicated hospitals in the government and the private sector" to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms.

"To contain the spread of infection, the implementation of containment activities at the field level is essential," the letter said, which also directed for planning a sufficient number of quarantine facilities across the country. Noting that a sufficient number of cases may require home isolation, the health secretary also asked the states to set up special teams to monitor all home isolation cases.

Check out latest DH videos here