Regulator that led to flooding at ITO to be fixed within three-four hours, says Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.

  • Jul 14 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 15:19 ist
Arvind Kejriwal met people on the spot, assured them that the situation would improve now. Credit: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to the strong flow of the Yamuna river and is likely to be repaired within three-four hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Water started entering the city after the regulator was breached and many areas, including ITO and Rajghat, were submerged.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.

The flow of water from the Yamuna was so strong that it breached the regulator and entered the city. The water level in the Yamuna is receding but this damaged regulator is causing waterlogging at ITO and in nearby areas, Kejriwal told PTI.

Also Read: Traffic goes haywire as Yamuna floodwaters enter central Delhi

"Labourers and engineers worked overnight to create a mud wall to stop the water (from entering the city). The Army and the NDRF have also joined the operation, so I believe we will be able to stop the water in the next three-four hours," he said.

The chief minister said the water level in the Yamuna has started going down and people are expected to get respite from the flooding soon.

He said Rajghat has been flooded due to the backflow of a drain in the area.

Floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi on Friday after the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator at Indraprastha suffered damage last evening.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the regulator, Saxena said, "Army, NDRF, irrigation department and Jal Board are working together and I am hopeful of some positive results in the next four-five hours."

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens's Delhi. Some were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road.

