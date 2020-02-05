Release all detainees in J&K: Yechury to PM

CPI(M) on Wednesday called for the release of detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, lifting of the clampdown on communications and restoration of democratic process, as the region had been witnessing a lockdown for the past six months after scrapping of its special status.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said "thousands have been detained" from the night of the 4-5 August last year, just hours before the government scrapped the special status.

He said, "many of them are lodged in jails in Jammu and Kashmir and outside, detained in their residences under virtual house arrest or in other different locations."

These include people who have served as Union Cabinet ministers in the past, like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah (all three former Chief Ministers), Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, a four-time elected MLA to the now defunct assembly of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and many others, he said.

"I am writing to you to demand that the detained persons be released and granted their liberty and freedoms as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The communications clampdown must be lifted and the democratic processes restored immediately. These have severely impacted the economy of the region imposing unprecedented misery on the people," he said.