Religious profiling in Rajasthan hospital

The authorities at Sawai Man Singh ( SMS) Medical College and its constituent hospitals in the city have made it mandatory for patients to disclose their religion at the time of registration.

Hospital authorities claimed that it's being done to help create a database of population-specific diseases.

"The record will help us to research diseases that are most prevalent in people from different religions. We can find out the deficiency in the people and the trends shown under different religions," SMS hospital Superintendent D S Meena said

Moreover, he said, the data will also help the hospital to find a common disease in vegetarian and beef-eaters. "It's a routine practice and like any other column in the form," Meena added.

The SMS hospital has started the process of filling a pre-OPD form in which patients have to fill in all details including “religion” included in the personal particulars section.

Revoke the order

Meanwhile, healthcare activists have asked the authorities to revoke the order. "In our country citizenship is the biggest identity, which comes above everything. In a democracy, religion should be left out in the forms when it comes to the proceedings related to the court, police, health section etc. We are one and should be respectable," Dr Major Mita Singh, Chairperson of Dignity of the Girl Child Foundation, told DH.

The other details asked in the form, include patient's address, contact number, Aadhaar card number etc. Other than SMS hospital, the other government hospitals, including JK Lone Hospital and Institute of Respiratory Diseases, are in process of circulating the new forms.