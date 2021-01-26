R-Day celebrated amid tight security in Rajasthan

Republic Day celebrated amid tight security in Rajasthan

The celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with compliance of Covid-19 guidelines

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 26 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 14:06 ist
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra greets Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at SMS Stadium in Jaipur. Credit: PTI.

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security arrangements in Rajasthan wherein Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the tricolour at SMS stadium here.

The celebrations were held at all district headquarters of the state with compliance of Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks.

The Governor unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade as part of the state-level function on the occasion. Folk artists, police and military bands performed at the event.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also unfurled the tricolour at his residence and attended the Republic Day program at Badi Chaupar and the State Congress Committee headquarters.

The Republic Day functions were also held in various government office headquarters in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Republic Day
Rajasthan
Kalraj Mishra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 