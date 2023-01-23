Republic Day: Delhi Police bans flying of drones, other aerial platforms

Operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders, microlight aircraft and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited from January 18 in view of Republic Day, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The order will remain in effect for a period of 29 days till February 15, it said.

The order stated that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) among others.

"Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, stated.

The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of offices of all DCPs/additional DCPs/ACPs, tehsils, police stations and offices of the municipal corporations, public works department, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Cantonment Board, it stated.