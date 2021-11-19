Reshuffle continues in Delhi Police; 6 cops transferred

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered a reshuffle in the ranks of six senior officers of Delhi Police.

According to an order by Baijal, as many as four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service cadre officers have been transferred to new positions.

Jaspal Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer who was holding the charge of Special CP (New Delhi Range) has now been posted as Managing Director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation.

Special CP (Crime) Alok Kumar was transferred to Provisioning and Logistics which is under the Provisioning and Finance Division.

Manish Kumar Aggarwal, Special CP (Traffic HQ) has been sent to Protective Security Division as ID Shukla, who was earlier posted there was transferred to Goa as the Director General of Police.

Special CP (HQ) Shalini Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer was transferred to the Welfare Department which is under Human Resource Division.

Sukhraj Katewa, who was currently serving as Additional DCP (Security) was transferred to the Dwarka district as Additional DCP-II while Satish Kumar, who was posted at Dwarka as Additional DCP-II will now serve as DCP/HQ-1 (Welfare).

The LG has forwarded his order to Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana for necessary action.

The development comes just two days after 44 policemen, including Station House Officers and Inspectors, were transferred and given new responsibilities.

Officials privy to the development told IANS that the transfers are a part of the normal process and these rejigs are intended to bring more transparency and accountability in the system.

The months of September and October also saw several transfers of the senior officers of Delhi Police.

Over 50 senior IPS officers were given new assignments in just two months.

