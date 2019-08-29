Residents complain of drones over girls' hostel

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to distinguish between a drone and an airplane. Yet, for the authorities in one of Haryana’s prestigious Universities, an uncanny struggle is on to make the distinction between an airplane and a drone.

In fact, it all started a few days ago when female students of the Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak complained about several drones flying over the girls’ hostel at night inside the university compound. Undergraduate and postgraduate female students brought their concern to the notice of the university staffer, saying the drones at times fly too close to their hostel rooms. This was seen as an infringement on the privacy of the residents of the girls' hostel, besides stirring security concerns.

Now, the entire issue is stuck on the identification of the flying objects. The university is refusing from admitting that the flying objects are drones, saying instead that these are airplanes passing over the campus.

Sources said, girl hostelers have even provided videos footage of these drones, which they shot in the middle of the night, to no avail. Girls say they aren’t naïve to be unable to make a distinction between a drone and an airplane. “On one night, I saw at least 3 drones hovering over for a long duration above our hostel,” a student said.

For now, University officials have ordered a probe to ascertain the nature of the flying objects: airplane or drones. The police, meanwhile have registered a complaint in this regard and have swung into action, launching a search operation behind the hostel premises, which is an uninhabited semi-forested area.

Police sources said the possibility of the area being used by drug addicts as a safe hideout cannot be ruled out. Strangely, despite videos of drones being provided, the cops too are unsure whether the flying machines are drone or airplanes.