Respect Ayodhya verdict, support Ram temple: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said that it respected the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue saying it was in favour of building a temple in Ayodhya.

Congress' line on Ayodhya was articulated by party's chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday morning.

“We are in favour of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Surjewala said.

At the same time, Surjewala said that the apex court verdict has also closed the doors for the BJP and others to politicise the Ram temple issue.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had to reschedule the CWC meeting after the Supreme Court announced on late Friday night that it would deliver its verdict on Saturday.

“The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case,” the CWC statement said.

It appealed to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony.

“It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages,” the CWC said.

Asked if the verdict could be seen as a victory for the BJP, Surjewala said that Lord Rama can and should not be used to play politics.

“The decision of the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people and whosoever does that, doesn't understand the tradition of Lord Ram,” Surjewala said.