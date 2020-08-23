Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status becomes rallying cry for political parties

After a political hiatus of more than a year, regional parties in Kashmir have of late geared up their activities with the restoration of J&K’s special status becoming a rallying cry.

J&K’s oldest regional party – National Conference (NC) – held a series of meetings in the past week with the party president Farooq Abdullah declaring that such meetings would continue in the coming days. The first in the series of three meetings was on Thursday, during which Abdullah interacted with four senior party leaders and later five others on Friday.

An NC leader said more than “discussing political course of action the meeting was an emotional reunion.”

“Farooq Abdullah is a changed person and he literally cried in the meeting. He feels let down by the decisions of 5 August 2019. He told us that we will put up a fight to get back the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, be in a constitutional manner or a democratic electoral process,” he said.

Similarly, NC’s arch rival – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - is planning to hold its first major meeting in over a year on Monday at the residence of its patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh. The meeting will be held despite the party president and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, still in detention. Her detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).was extended on July 31 by a period of three more months.

Sources said the meeting is expected to be attended by more than 25 party leaders. The planned meeting also puts an end to speculations of Beigh’s exit from PDP and that of his “reduced interest in party affairs.”

Some of the second rung PDP leaders had on August 3 held a press conference during which they had announced to mark August 5, the day the government of India scrapped the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, as a “black day”.

However, in the run up to August 5, at least half a dozen middle-rung PDP leaders were detained to foil their plans of holding protests.

On Saturday, Abdullah, Mehbooba, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, CPM senior leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, J&K Congress president GA Mir and JK Awami National Conference vice-president Muzaffar Shah passed a joint resolution stating they will “strive for reverting to pre-August 2019, position.”

This is the first time political parties have spoken together in over one year’s time since signing “Gupkar Declaration” on 4 August 2019. “Gupkar declaration” vows to protect the special status of the erstwhile state.

However, BJP has not only said that restoration of Articles 370 and 35A was impossible, but accused the “Kashmir-based political leadership of day-dreaming to regain power to enjoy luxuries for themselves.”

“The Kashmir-based leaders are daydreaming as they are feeling restless to return to the corridors of power to enjoy all luxuries for themselves and their near and dear ones,” BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina, said in response to joint resolution of six political parties.