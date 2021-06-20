Restore statehood, hold elections in J&K, says Congress ahead of PM's meet

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet regional leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress demanded on Sunday to restore statehood to the union territory and hold elections.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said doing this is the "only way forward to guarantee full restoration of democratic rights" in Jammu and Kashmir, where PM Modi plans to visit nearly two years after it was bifurcated into union territories of J&K and Ladak.

His remarks came as the Centre extended an invitation to political parties in J&K for a meeting on June 24 to restart political engagement with the UT and discuss the future course for the region.

Besides the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Congress, BJP and CPI(M), the Centre has also extended invitations for the meeting to regional outfits.

Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee, at its meeting on August 6, 2019, had clearly demanded the restoration of full statehood for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “We believe that undoing it is a direct attack on democracy and the constitutional principles,” he told reporters.

He said the people of J&K should be able to elect their representatives and have an assembly of their own to carry on the affairs of the state instead of a rule by Delhi.

“It is now for the prime minister and the BJP to decide whether to hold a meeting or to accept the demand of the Indian National Congress in the interest of constitution, democracy and the people to restore full statehood to the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Surjewala said.

Several leaders invited for the June 24 meeting were placed under house arrest after the Centre scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two UTs on August 5, 2019.