Restrict COVID-19 treatment to Delhi residents only: Expert panel

With COVID-19 cases surging, a Delhi government-appointed expert panel has recommended that health facilities in the national capital should be restricted for the use of residents of the city, warning that if people from outside are allowed, the hospitals will be filled to capacity in three days.

The five-member panel headed by Indraprastha University Vice Chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma submitted its report to the AAP-led government, which said the residents of the capital may not get access to proper medical treatment if people from outside are allowed.

There could be shortage of beds and health infrastructure, sources said quoting the panel's report.

Sources said the expert panel are of the view that Delhi's health infrastructure should only be used for its own residents. If people from outside are allowed in hospitals, these will reach 100% per cent capacity within three days, they said.

Besides Verma, the other members of the panel are GTB Hospital Medical Director Dr Sunil Kumar, Delhi Medical Council president Dr Arun Gupta, Delhi Medical Council former president Dr R K Gupta and Group Medical Director of Max Hospital Dr Sandeep Budhiraja.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions from citizens on closing Delhi borders saying, if it was open there would be large number of people reaching the capital for treatment, as it has better healthcare infrastructure.

He had said, people will flock to Delhi once borders are opened, as the capital has one of the best healthcare systems in the country and it is free in government hospitals here.

"There is one suggestion that Delhi hospitals should be reserved for residents of Delhi. But Delhi is everyone's and it is the capital. Another suggestion is that we should keep the hospitals reserved for Delhiites till Covid-19 cases are in control. I need your views," he said.