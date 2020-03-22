Restrictions continue in Kashmir as nation sees curfew

Restrictions continue in Kashmir as nation observes ‘Janta curfew’

Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 14:05 ist
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard at a deserted street during 'Janta curfew' in Srinagar. (Credit: PTI)

Restrictions continued in Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as the nationwide ‘Janta curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of coronavirus began.

Police and paramilitary forces were seen enforcing restrictions in Srinagar city and elsewhere with concertina wires and other barricades erected across many roads and streets. Only essential services employees with valid identity cards and emergency cases were allowed to move.

Additional security forces were deployed across the valley to ensure that strict restrictions are imposed. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday appealed to people across Kashmir to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 in letter and spirit, by remaining confined to their homes and make the program a great success.

The Div Com said that section 144 under CrPC has been imposed across the valley with the purpose to contain the spread of the deadly infection. Besides, restrictions have been imposed on public transport and railway services.

Educational institutions across Kashmir have already been closed, while all public places including gardens, restaurants and hotels have been shut down. The Jammu and Kashmir government declared holiday in all offices on Tuesday as a preventive measure to tackle the threat of coronavirus disease.

On Sunday morning, police vehicles were used to announce strict restrictions. Restrictions were first imposed in parts of Kashmir on Thursday to contain the spread of the virus

