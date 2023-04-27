Restrictions on vehicles on Manali-Rohtang pass to continue

Restrictions on the number of vehicles on the Manali-Rohtang pass in Himachal Pradesh will continue as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to give any relaxation in its earlier order.

The adverse impact of vehicular pollution on glaciers, climate change, and the environment does not allow any let up, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

The Principal Bench of the NGT passed the order after hearing a plea seeking the relaxation on the number of vehicles entering the eco-sensitive area on the grounds that Atal Tunnel has been constructed and there is the availability of more parking space at Gulaba, Marhi and Rohtang pass.

The plea stated that due to increased tourism activities, the number of vehicles permitted by the tribunal was inadequate and needed to be increased to 5,000 vehicles per day.

The NGT had, by its 2015 order, restricted, to 1000 per day, the number of vehicles that could pass through the Rohtang Pass for tourism purposes on a first come, first served basis.

"Carrying capacity of the area did not permit relaxation. Data of air quality merely because of the restricted number of vehicles situation is better cannot be ground to presume that increased number of vehicles will be sustainable. The opening of Atal Tunnel or availability of parking space does not change the situation which led to passing of earlier orders by this Tribunal,” the NGT said.

“Opinion of some expert relied upon can not be treated as conclusive to revisit the orders passed on consideration of the entirety of material based on reports of experts and on due consideration, after contest between the parties," the Tribunal said in its latest order.

"All these vehicles would be subjected to pollution check and would qualify for issuance of a certificate at the check post for compliance of BS-IV standards. If emissions are found to be beyond the aforesaid permissible limits such vehicles will not be permitted to go to Rohtang Pass," it had said.