Restrictions re-imposed in J&K post nocturnal protests

After nocturnal protests, restrictions were re-imposed in several parts of Srinagar on Saturday as the spontaneous shutdown continued for the 55th day in Kashmir.

Reports said immediately after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised Kashmir issue during his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday evening, protesters in several parts of old city Srinagar hit the streets during the night.

Raising anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans, in some areas protesters burst firecrackers to express their happiness over Khan’s speech at UNGA, reports added.

The authorities re-imposed restrictions in old city Srinagar areas from early Saturday morning raising tensions once again in the Valley. Security forces personnel, including police and paramilitary CRPF men wearing riot gear remained deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent any violence.

An eyewitness said pools of concertina wires blocked roads at several places in old city areas while barricades were put back. On August 5, curbs were first imposed across the Valley to prevent backlash from the public after the Parliament scraped J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The restrictions were gradually lifted as the situation improved.

However, authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

Authorities didn’t allow Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in old city Srinagar for the eighth consecutive week on September 27. No Friday prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines across the Valley, reports said.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 55th consecutive day due to spontaneous shutdown, restrictions and communication blockade. Though no party or organization has called for a shutdown, people are reluctant to resume normal life.

Mobile and internet services continue to remain snapped across Kashmir through landline phones have been restored. J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal recently said provocations from across the Line of Control (LoC) were a major hurdle in the restoration of mobile services in the Valley.

The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety. Government offices are open but attendance in many offices was thin due to lack of public transport.