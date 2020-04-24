Restrictions tightened in Kashmir after reports of coronavirus lockdown violations

Curbs to contain the spread of coronavirus were intensified in Kashmir on Friday after reports of lockdown violations at several places, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 434 cases of the virus, even as five patients have died and 92 recovered.

Officials said there have been reports of people violating restrictions in some areas of Kashmir.

More than 64,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

"Till date 64876 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6039 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 279 in hospital quarantine, 330 in hospital isolation and 13283 under home surveillance.

Besides, 44940 persons have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.

As part of the curbs, security forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown, the officials said.

The administration has said the essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions, while otherwise, only persons with valid movement passes were allowed passage.

The declared containment or red zones across the valley have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, the officials said.

Educational institutions across Kashmir are closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants were shut down more than a week before the nationwide lock down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus infection. The measures were taken after the detection of the first positive case of coronavirus in the valley.