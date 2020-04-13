Retired soldier succumbs to injuries in Jammu and Kashmir

A retired Indian Army soldier, who was shot at by suspected militants on Sunday evening in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at the army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar on Monday morning.

Abdul Hameed Matoo, a resident of Buchroo village in Yaripora area of Kulgam district, who went by the alias of ‘Cobra' and had served in the 162 battalion of the Territorial Army (TA), was fired upon multiple times at him home last night.

He was shifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3 am on Monday, reports said.

The TA is part of the regular Indian Army and its role is to relieve the regular Army from static duties and assist the civil administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services in situations where the life of the communities is affected or the security of the country is threatened. The TA also provides uniformed units for the Regular Army as and when required.

During the late 90’s and early years of the subsequent decade, individual militants, who were turned in by the army eventually made their way into the TA.