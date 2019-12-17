Revenge: Youth kills father's killer in court premises

In an alleged revenge killing, a youth shot dead a person, who was accused of murdering his father, inside court premises in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore district, about 400 kilometers from here, on Tuesday.

According to the police sources here, the youth, identified as Sahil, opened fire at the alleged killer of his father Shahnawaz, when he was brought to the court in connection with the hearing of the murder case.

Sahil, who was accompanied by three friends of his, was arrested by the police, sources said.

Police said that Sahil's father Ahsan Khan, a BSP leader, and his nephew were killed in Najibabad in the district in May this year. Shahnawaz and one other person were named in the FIR. The killings were said to be the result of a political rivalry.

Shahnawaz and the other accused person were brought to the court in connection with the hearing of the case when he was sprayed with the bullets. He died on the spot, while the other accused managed to escape in the ensuing chaos.

Sahil, who was stated to be minor, later surrendered before the cops after perpetrating the crime, sources said.

A court clerk also sustained injuries in the shoot out and was admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

A case was registered in this regard and the matter was being investigated, the police officials said.