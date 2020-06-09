Revenue officer, 2 others rape UP girl in moving car

PTI
PTI, Banda (UP),
  • Jun 09 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 12:56 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a revenue officer and two others in a moving car, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl, Revenue Officer Sushi Patel and two others reached her house on Saturday and forcibly took her away in their vehicle.

The girl alleged that when her mother tried to stop them, they pushed her, SHO Girindra Singh said.

Later, the three men allegedly raped the complainant in their car, Singh said.

The girl said she managed to flee when the car stopped due to stray cattle on the road.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three men under relevant sections of the IPC, the SHO said.

"The girl was sent for medical examination and efforts were underway to nab the accused," he added. 

Uttar Pradesh
rape
sexual assault

