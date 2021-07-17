Revenue officer among three killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

C'garh: Revenue officer killed in SUV-truck collision

A case has been registered against the truck driver for causing death by negligence

  • Jul 17 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 14:57 ist
A revenue officer and two others were killed, while one person was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 am near Pagwahi village under Chilfi police station limits, said Ramakant Tiwari, station house officer (SHO) Chilfi.

"The SUV collided with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction. Some local residents called an ambulance after the accident and the four occupants of the SUV were shifted to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival," he said.

The deceased were identified as Satish Krishan, the nayab tehsildar of Bodla (Kabirdham), and his friends Radhakrishna Badhai and Devashish Mishra, he said. A case has been registered against the truck driver for causing death by negligence and he has been arrested, the official added.

