Review existing facilities for vulnerable groups: MHA to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to review the existing facilities for vulnerable groups in the wake of a second wave of Covid-19 to meet "new challenges" like children who have been orphaned due to the pandemic, elderly population who requires timely assistance and Dalits and tribals who need guidance to access facilities.

An advisory was issued to the states on Wednesday that acknowledged how several states and union territories are taking steps and strengthening their machinery to support vulnerable sections, which also includes women. It said there have been several success stories and best practices of providing emergency services to vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic.

"However, in order to meet the new challenges arising out of the recent wave of Covid-19 affliction, it is requested to undertake an immediate review of existing facilities for vulnerable groups inter-alia on the lines of the measures given in the various advisories issued by the MHA...," it said.

It highlighted that the review should be conducted keeping in mind children who have been orphaned, senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical as well as safety and security), and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who may need guidance to access government support facilities.

"The review may include steps taken for sensitisation of police personnel, coordination with agencies/departments concerned as also communities and civil society organisations," the advisory said.

The MHA advisory comes against the backdrop of reports of several children losing both the parents or the earning parent, senior citizens, and under-privileged people finding it difficult to access vaccination and other health facilities.

With the pandemic giving an opportunity to human traffickers, the MHA is also asking the states to put in place a robust institutional mechanism for preventing and countering human trafficking.

It also wanted the states to effectively deploy the Women Help Desk in Police Stations and Anti-Human Trafficking Units in districts. The NCRB has released several tools to States/Union Territories to facilitate this activity. It includes the Crime Multi Centre Agency (Cri-MAC) for police to share inter-state information and online National Alert Service for police on missing and found persons using the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) among others.

The MHA also asked the states and union territories to create greater awareness on the central citizen service for missing persons that is available online. The advisory has also referred to the recent SOPs issued for the safety of transgenders during Covid-19.