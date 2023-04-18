Four killed in rice mill collapse in Haryana's Karnal

Rice mill building collapses in Haryana's Karnal, four labourers killed

Some workers told reporters at the site that over 150 labourers were sleeping in the building at the time of the incident

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 18 2023, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 10:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four labourers were killed while 20 others injured after a portion of a three-storey rice mill building collapsed in Haryana's Karnal district early Tuesday, police said.

Rescue operations at the site were underway.

Some workers told reporters at the site that over 150 labourers were sleeping in the building at the time of the incident.

"Four persons have died," SHO, Taraori, Sandeep told PTI over phone.

India News
Haryana
Karnal

