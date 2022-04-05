Jharkhand Congress leaders to meet in Delhi

Rift on common minimum programme with JMM, Jharkhand Congress leaders to meet in Delhi

About two dozen leaders from the state have been called to Delhi to discuss the party affairs in the state

The Jharkhand Congress leaders are scheduled to meet in Delhi on Tuesday to take stock of the situation a month after there was no response from the JMM on the issue of a common minimum programme proposed by the Congress.

About two dozen leaders from the state have been called to Delhi to discuss the party affairs in the state. The new Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande had visited the state several times since R P N Singh switched over to the BJP.

The relationship between the two parties -- JMM and Congress -- are strained but the Congress rejects it and says that the functioning of the coalition government is smooth with no major hiccups.

The Congress unit in Jharkhand has prepared a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the party general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said that the party has decided to constitute a coordination committee in the state to harmonise with the Hemant Soren-led government and is working on the revival plan.

In order to strengthen the party prior to the 2024 polls, an exercise at the local level and a roadmap for the next 100 days has been prepared.

