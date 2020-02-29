Riot-hit Delhi shows signs of normalcy

No fresh case of violence or death of victims undergoing treatment was reported from riot-hit Northeast Delhi on Saturday.

A semblance of normalcy returned there with some shops opening and people slowly getting out of their houses to buy groceries and medicines.

Police and paramilitary personnel patrolled the streets even as they assured security for those opening their shops.

More vehicles were seen on road on Saturday, compared to Friday, even as municipal workers continued to engage in clearing debris from roads.

No violence was reported from any of the areas that witnessed communal clashes that erupted on Sunday. So far, 42 people have lost their lives and around 300 injured.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters, “violence has stopped. There is no fresh violence. Many have left their homes. I appeal to them to return to their homes. We have also initiated the process of distributing ex-gratia. We assure all help to people to restart their lives.” Acting Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava, who took additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner, said that his immediate priority was to restore peace in the riot-hit parts of the capital.

He said the police has started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting people from every community, in order to build confidence among them.

Delhi government announced that schools will remain closed in the riot-hit areas till March 7.

The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive to conduct examinations there, officials said.