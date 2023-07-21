Rival groups brawl in east Delhi, case registered

Two rival groups attacked each other and pelted stones following a quarrel in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area which led to two persons being injured, police said on Friday.

Police said they received information about the quarrel and sent a team to the spot where head constable Ajay Yadav reported that while patrolling the area he saw the two groups hurling bricks, stones and bottles at each other.

Read | Viral PDA on moving bike: Delhi Police responds, imposes Rs 11,000 fine

The head constable tried to stop the groups, but they threw stones at him too, a senior police officer said.

Two persons -- Nitin Chauhan and Amit -- sustained injuries in the incident. Inquiry revealed that both the groups have past enmity, the police said, adding a case has been registered in the matter.