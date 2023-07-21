Rival groups brawl in east Delhi, case registered

Two rival groups attacked each other and pelted stones following a quarrel in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area which led to two persons being injured, police said on Friday.
Police said they received information about the quarrel and sent a team to the spot where head constable Ajay Yadav reported that while patrolling the area he saw the two groups hurling bricks, stones and bottles at each other.
The head constable tried to stop the groups, but they threw stones at him too, a senior police officer said.
Two persons -- Nitin Chauhan and Amit -- sustained injuries in the incident. Inquiry revealed that both the groups have past enmity, the police said, adding a case has been registered in the matter.
