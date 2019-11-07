Rlys completes recruitment process for 1.27L vacancies

Indian Railways has successfully conducted recruitment exercises for 1.27 lakh vacancies in the organisation.

Two recruitment notifications— one for Assistant Loco Pilots and technician and the other for Level-I (erstwhile group D) posts— were released in 2018 for filling up about 1.27 lakh vacancies.

A total of around 2.4 crore candidates applied, making it the largest recruitment exercise, the railways said.

Document verification and medical examination of the selected candidates at various stages. The railways will intimate each candidate about the starting of the process said a statement here.