Road accidents in UP leave four dead

PTI
PTI, Ghazipur (UP),
  • Jul 16 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman and her daughter were among four people killed while four others were injured in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday.

Police said a car going towards Varanasi collided with a truck near Chaksemra village on Saturday, killing Shashibala Srivastava (65) and her daughter Nishtha Srivastava (45). Four others were injured in the accident.

Sub-inspector of Ghazipur police station Sunil Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In another incident, Upendra Singh alias Sonu (34), a resident of Gadaipur, died after his bike fell into a canal, station in-charge Virendra Pratap Singh said.

India News
Road accidents
Uttar Pradesh

