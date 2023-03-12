Road caves in near hospital in west Delhi

Road caves in near hospital in west Delhi

Movement of Traffic has been restricted on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg, he traffic police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 12:29 ist
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the stretch. Credit: Twitter/@dtptraffic

Commuters are likely to face inconvenience as a portion of a road caved in near Metro Hospital on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in West Delhi on Sunday, the traffic police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the stretch.

"Movement of Traffic has been restricted on Girdhari Lal Goswami marg in the carriageway from Loha Mandi towards Shadipur depot due to road caved-in near Metro Hospital and near New Patel Nagar park. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Roads
India News

