Road crash in UP leaves three pilgrims dead

Road crash in UP leaves three pilgrims dead

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Jul 03 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A truck rammed into tractor-trolley on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway here on Monday, killing three 'kanwarias' and leaving 12 others injured, police said.

The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, SHO, Mansurpur, R Tyagi, said.

Also Read | Car driver charred to death in road accident in Gundlupet

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (23), Rohit (22) and Anmol (22).

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and the truck has been seized.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Accident
Road accident
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

 