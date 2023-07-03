Road crash in UP leaves three pilgrims dead

A truck rammed into tractor-trolley on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway here on Monday, killing three 'kanwarias' and leaving 12 others injured, police said.

The incident took place when the kanwarias (devotees of Lord Shiva) were going to Haridwar to bring water of Ganga river, SHO, Mansurpur, R Tyagi, said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (23), Rohit (22) and Anmol (22).

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and the truck has been seized.