Roads like Katrina remark: BJP seeks action against Min

'Roads like Katrina Kaif' remark: BJP seeks action against Rajasthan minister

The remark was allegedly made by Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rajendra Singh Gudha

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 25 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 19:59 ist
Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha. Credit: Twitter/@RajendraGudha

The Opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Thursday demanded action against a state minister, who had compared roads to the cheeks of actors Hema Malini and Katrina Kaif.

The remark was allegedly made by Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rajendra Singh Gudha on Tuesday during a government camp at a village in Jhunjhunu district.

In a purported video of the event, Gudha is heard saying in local dialect that roads should be like the cheeks of Hema Malini but added that she is "too old".

Also Read | Rajasthan Minister says roads should be as smooth as Katrina Kaif's cheek

He then went on to say roads should be like "Katrina Kaif's cheeks".

Targeting the minister, BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said, "Giving such a statement for women is indecent. The CM should take strict action. Culture and tradition of Rajasthan has not been such that a person sitting on a constitutional post gives such a statement."

Sharma said Gudha is the same leader who had in the Assembly polls said that he gave money to get ticket and votes.

Gudha was among the 15 ministers who took oath on Sunday in a Cabinet reshuffle.

He is one of the four newly inducted ministers of state.

He represents Udaipurwati constituency of Jhunjhunu and was elected as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA. Gudha was one of the five BSP MLAs who quit the party and joined the Congress later.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Rajasthan
Katrina Kaif

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 