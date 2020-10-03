Robber applies poop on his body to evade police capture

A 23-year-old man, involved in four criminal cases, applied faeces on his body to avoid being arrested, but was held by police in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Arjun, a resident of Madangir, they said.

On Thursday, a police team patrolling Nitya Nand Marg near Kashmere Gate metro station noticed two bike-borne men behaving suspiciously. They were signalled to stop, but the suspects approached aggressively towards the policemen in order to intimidate them, a senior police officer said.

"Their bike slipped and they tried to escape from the spot. However, one suspect managed to flee by running in the opposite direction of traffic coming on Yudhister Setu, whereas Arjun was caught after around one-kilometer chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

He tried to use pepper spray on police but could not succeed.

In order to escape from police's clutches, he took out faeces from his trousers and applied all over his body and even smeared it on the uniform of a policeman. Notwithstanding the bizarre trick, the policeman caught hold of the accused and apprehended him, they said.

Arjun, along with his accomplice, used to commit robbery.

When they did not get an easy target, they used to spill oil over car to divert the attention of its driver and steal belongings from the vehicle, police said.

He kept a knife and a pepper spray for threatening people and police. Raids were conducted to nab his accomplice, he said.

A gold chain, one bike, one pepper spray, one bottle automobile oil used for spilling on car engines, ball bearing used for breaking glass and a knife were recovered from his possession, police added.