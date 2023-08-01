Rohini commission submits report on OBCs to Prez Murmu

Rohini commission for examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President Droupadi Murmu

The Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 15:22 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rohini Commission, constituted to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Commission for Other Backward Classes was appointed through an October 2017 notification to examine the sub-categorisation of OBC. Justice G Rohini, a retired chief justice of the Delhi High Court is its chairperson.

After 13 extensions, the commission submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the Social Justice Ministry said in the statement.

The Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

It was also tasked with recommending correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription, examining the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the OBCs, and working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach, for sub-categorization within such OBCs.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rohini Commission
OBCs
Droupadi Murmu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland

Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 