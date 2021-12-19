Rohini Court blast: DRDO scientist tries to kill self

Rohini Court blast: Arrested DRDO scientists tries to kill himself, admitted to AIIMS

According to the sources, arrested scientist, Bharat Bhushan Kataria, tried to consume some poisonous substance while he was in police custody

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 20:07 ist
AIIMS. Credit: DH File Photo

The DRDO scientist, who was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the December 9 Rohini Court blast, on Sunday tried to kill himself, sources said.

According to the sources, arrested scientist, Bharat Bhushan Kataria, tried to consume some poisonous substance while he was in police custody, and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

However, there was no official confirmation of the incident yet.

