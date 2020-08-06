'Rohtang tunnel expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi'

Rohtang tunnel expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in last week of Sept: Jai Ram Thakur

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Aug 06 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 20:04 ist
He said the tunnel will give all-weather connectivity to the remote and border areas of the state. Credit: PTI FIle Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 8.8-km-long Rohtang tunnel, being built on the Leh-Manali highway, in the last week of September, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He said the tunnel will give all-weather connectivity to the remote and border areas of the state.

The strategically important project is being completed at a cost of around Rs 3,200 crore, he said.

"The tunnel, which was a dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is expected to be inaugurated in the last week of September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will give all weather connectivity to the remote and border areas," the chief minister told reporters here.

The tunnel is one of the longest road tunnels in the country and is being built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

It will reduce the distance between Manali and Lahual-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong by around 45 kilometres.

He said in order to improve activities and access in the border areas, the state government is cooperating with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to develop helipads in areas bordering China.

In reply to a question, the chief minister said the state government has decided that temples will remain closed for public till August end owing to rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country as well as the state and in view of other infectious diseases during the rainy season.

Replying to another question, Thakur said the state government desires to conduct Panchayat elections on time in the state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Himachal Pradesh
Jai Ram Thakur
Rohtang Pass
Atal Tunnel
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
ITBP

What's Brewing

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

Images show devastation caused in Beirut explosion

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 