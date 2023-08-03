Roof-top cafes in Ayodhya to provide magnificent view of Ram temple

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

The grand Ram temple is likely to be opened to the public in January next year.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple construction. Credit: PTI Photo

Cafeterias will be built on the terraces of houses encircling the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir here to offer people a roof-top view of the magnificent temple complex, officials said.

In the run-up to making Ayodhya a state-of-the-art city, the areas surrounding the temple site will be decorated with artefacts of historical significance, while also considering modernity by developing roof-top cafes in nearby houses on Janmabhoomi Path and Bhakti Path, Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI on Wednesday.

"Interested house owners will be encouraged by the Ayodhya Development Authority through a contractual arrangement with agencies to survey their homes and construct roof-top cafeterias," Dayal said.

"The necessary permissions and related processes will be simplified through the ADA panel. From these roof-top cafeterias or open-to-sky restaurants, the devotees coming to Ayodhya will be able to witness the enchanting view of the Sri Rama temple," he added.

Along with the construction of the Lord Ram temple, Ayodhya is also being adorned in accordance with its legendary glory. Various developmental activities are being carried out here, the officer said.

