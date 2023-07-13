Routes to avoid in Delhi as Yamuna overflows

Routes to avoid in Delhi as Yamuna overflows. Check Delhi Traffic Police advisory

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 10:50 ist
A man helps his son to climb onto a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in place owing to the rising water level of the Yamuna river.

According to the advisory, the traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. The commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, the advisory stated.

The commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No such vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover. They will be diverted from Ghazipur border as well as from Akshardham towards DND. No such vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, it added.

