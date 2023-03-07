Row over bikini-clad bodybuilders' performance in front of Hanuman idol in MP

MP: Row over bikini-clad bodybuilders near Hanuman idol

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Mar 07 2023, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 08:45 ist
Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside a local police station and recited Hanuman Chalisa. Credit: Twitter/@BabelePiyush

 A controversy erupted over the dress code of a body building championship in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam after female bodybuilders allegedly gave their performance in biknis in front of Lord Hanuman's idol.

Seeking apology from organisers, the Congress claimed that the event hurt the sentiments of the Hindu people.

The programme, attended by state education minister Mohan Yadav, was organised by Ratlam's Mayor (BJP) Prahlad Patel. The three-day long event was named 'Mukhyamantri Body-Building Competition'.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress claimed that it is an insult of Lord Hanuman.

Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside a local police station and recited Hanuman Chalisa. Some local BJP leaders also joined the protest and chanted mantras. The organising committee, however, maintained that the women competitors performed on the stage in their dresscode only.

State Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra issued a statement, saying that the "nudity show was presented before the statue of Lord Hanuman, and it was done in the presence of BJP leaders".

"The BJP calls itself a 'Ram Bhakt' party, and on the other hand, its leaders are insulting Hanuman. BJP leaders should apologise for insulting the Hindu deity," he added.

