Row over Instagram post of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's son

Row over Instagram post of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's son; case filed

PTI
PTI,
  • May 26 2020, 08:25 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 08:25 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

An Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator's son courted controversy after a purported Instagram post by him stated that he got "respect and love" in the US and "disrespect and hate" in India.

Shubham, son of BJP MLA Umesh Malik, is living in the United States for the past four years and studying at the Virginia University.

After sharp reaction from the people, the Budhana constituency MLA has filed an FIR, claiming that post was made after his son's social media account was hacked and it was a conspiracy against him.

A case has been registered against unidentified people under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act and an investigation is on, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Social media
US
Instagram

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 