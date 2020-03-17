Row triggers over Sara Ali Khan's visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Bollywood actor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan found herself embroiled in a huge controversy after reports that she had 'Sparsh darshan' (touching the Shivlinga) at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Though Sara, who was in the temple town for shooting of her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', had visited the temple with her mother Amrita Singh on Sunday, the matter came to light on Tuesday, when the actor herself uploaded a video showing her having 'tripunda' (three horizontal lines made with ash on the forehead) inside the temple.

In the video Sara was also seen travelling in the crowded, narrow and cramped lanes of Varanasi without wearing a mask.

It later turned out that the actor had touched the 'shivalinga' while performing a special puja.

Sources said that Sara took a bath in the Ganga river and also participated in the famous 'Ganga Arti' before paying obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

''How was a non-Hindu allowed to enter the temple and have sparsh darshan.....entry of non-Hindus is completely banned in the temple,'' said Kashi Vikas Samiti's general secretary Chandrashekhar Kapur in Varanasi.

Another Hindu scholar said that it was a ''very serious matter'' and had hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus, who revered the temple. ''This matter must be thoroughly investigated and the guilty should be punished,'' he added.

The KV Temple management declined to comment on the controversy.