Rs 1 crore compensation for family of head constable who died in Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2020, 18:28pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 18:28pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Wednesday.

"As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly..

Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on Tuesday.

"Politics of hatred and violence will not be tolerated. Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence; outsiders, some political elements are involved in it," Kejriwal said. 

