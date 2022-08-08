Rs 25,000 cash award for information on BJP's Shrikant Tyagi

Rs 25,000 cash award for info on BJP's Shrikant Tyagi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 13:21 ist
BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi (in black) is seen abusing the woman. Credit: Screengrab/@zoo_bear

The Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh, has announced a cash price of Rs 25,000 to the person who helps with the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi, according to ANI. 

Tyagi has been accused of assaulting a woman in Omaxe society in Noida.

Also Read — Noida: Intense manhunt launched for BJP's Shrikant Tyagi; wife among 4 detained

Noida Police have launched an intense manhunt to nab the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, accused of outraging a woman's modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment here in a residential society, officials said Saturday.

To trace out his location, the police have detained four people, including his wife.

More to follow...

