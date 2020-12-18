Rs 50-lakh notices issued to UP farmer leaders; termed 'clerical error' later: Report

In a strange turn of events and seen as an attempt to curb the right to protest, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal allegedly urged farmer leaders to submit a bond of Rs 50 lakh to prevent them from "inciting" other farmers from protesting against the Centre's new laws.

The notice of Rs 50 lakh was sent to six farmers, mostly from Bhartiya Kisan Union, according to a report in The Indian Express

Later, the police clarified that the notice was a "clerical error" and that the amount would be reduced, the report cited. But farmer leaders say the move is in itself, irrespective of the amount, an attempt to stifle their democratic right to protest.

Thousands of farmers mostly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws since November 26.

Other notices of Rs 5 lakh were also sent to five more farm leaders, under section 111 of the CrPC, which enables the Magistrate to issue a show-cause notice under the bond.

DH could not independently verify the report.

Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra told the pubication that fresh notices will be issued after rectifying the error.

"They have mentioned Rs 50 lakh as if we are terrorists. They know that we do not have that kind of money,” Rajpal Singh Yadav, district president of BKU was quoted as saying. Farm leaders also said that attempts to suppress the protest have been on since November 26.

Read | Right to protest is part of fundamental right: SC declines to intervene into farmers protest

One of the leaders who was served the notice told the news organisation that police have been making rounds to their villages to keep track of their activities. Some of the leaders also claimed they were kept in 'preventive custody' prior to the protest.

According to the report, the notice issued by Sambhal SDM Deependra Yadav claimed that the farmer leaders were going village to village "inciting" other farmers and disturbing peace in the region.