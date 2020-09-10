Rs 6 lakh fraudulently transferred from Ram Temple Trust bank account

Rs 6L fraudulently drawn from Ram Temple Trust account

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Sep 10 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 12:49 ist
Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Credit: Twitter/@ShriRamTeerth

A youth from Maharashtra allegedly defrauded Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust by withdrawing Rs 6 lakh through cloned cheques from its bank account in Ayodhya.

According to sources, police have rushed separate teams to Maharashtra and Lucknow to nab the alleged culprit.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said that a case has been registered in this regard.

Sources said that two cloned cheques carrying forged signatures of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and another office-bearer were used to withdraw Rs 6 lakh from its accounts.

The forgery came to light when the bank called the Trust office to verify another cloned cheque of Rs 9.86 lakh, presented for clearance, sources said.

By the time the forgery came to light, the accused had already spent Rs 4 lakh, they added.

Police said that they were trying to ascertain if any official of the bank was also involved in the forgery.

