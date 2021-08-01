RSS advises Uttarakhand CM Dhami to introduce population control law to ensure 'demographic balance'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is being nudged by leaders of 35 RSS affiliates to introduce a population control law, similar to the ones in Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to ensure a "demographic balance" in the state, according to an Indian Express report.

In a coordination meeting held Wednesday in Dehradun, the RSS leaders claimed that the population of Muslims in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar had increased over the years and needed to be controlled. They also raised objection to the alleged unauthorised development of religious sites and wanted "appropriate action" against such sites.

The RSS functionaries also objected to former CM Trivendra Singh's decision to set up the Char Dham Devasthanam Board. Apart from CM Dhami, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, state party president Madan Kaushik, and RSS joint general secretaries Dr Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar were present in the meeting.

Set up in December 2019, the Char Dham Devasthanam Board controls the four major shrines and the 49 other linked temples. In a bid to dampen the fire surrounding the issue, CM Dhami said he would form a high-level panel to study the board's impact, the report added, citing sources.

The functionaries also hinted that the RSS cadres on the ground level were not happy. They must be kept happy if the BJP is to return to power in 2022, the functionaries said.