RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 4-day visit

During the next three days, Bhagwat will hold meetings with various people to get feedback on various service initiatives of the organisation

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 01 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 00:55 ist
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a four-day visit to the union territory during which he will address a group of intellectuals and meet prominent people.

This is Bhagwat's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state's special status was ended and it was bifurcated into union territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

Bhagwat interacted with RSS leaders in Jammu and Kashmir at its office.

During the next three days, Bhagwat will hold meetings with various people to get feedback on various service initiatives of the organisation.

On October 2, Bhagwat will address a seminar at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in Jammu University. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RSS
Jammu and Kashmir
Mohan Bhagwat
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

 