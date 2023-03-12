RSS pays tributes to Mulayam, Shanti Bhushan at meet

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its annual meet

The organisation also paid homage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik

PTI
PTI, Samalkha, Haryana,
  • Mar 12 2023, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 12:27 ist
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid homage to over a 100 noted personalities who passed away in the past year. Credit: PTI File Photo

The RSS on Sunday paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan at its annual general body meeting here.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last year.

Also Read | Microsite on PM Modi's mother celebrates 'unwavering spirit of motherhood'

The list contained over a hundred names.

It also had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

At the first session of this year's meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities who passed away in the past year.

India News
RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sharad Yadav
Haryana

