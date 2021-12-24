RTI activist brutally assaulted in Rajasthan, four held

IANS, Jaipur,
  • Dec 24 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 12:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on an RTI activist in Rajasthan, police officials said on Friday.

A car used for the crime has also been confiscated, they added.

On Tuesday, some people had abducted Amra Ram (30) and assaulted brutally. They had also hammered nails into his legs. The victim is undergoing treatment at a Joghpur hospital and is stated to be out of danger.

Bhupendra Singh (20), Ramesh Kumar (20), Khartha Ram (28) and Adesh Jat have been arrested.

They are being interrogated to know the names of others involved in the case, said Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava.

Bhargava further said that on Tuesday, RTI activist Amra Ram was kidnapped and taken to a secluded place by unknown accused in the Halka area of police station Gida.

After registering a case in Gida, police have started an in-depth probe.

Sensing the seriousness of the incident, SP Bhargava himself reached the spot the next day and formed five police teams.

Raids were conducted at the possible places in search of the unknown accused which led to the arrest of the four accused on Thursday.

A Scorpio vehicle used in the incident was seized from them, said Bhargav.

Rajasthan
RTI Activist
Arrest
India News
Crime

