The MCD house continued to see sloganeering and ruckus on Tuesday as councillors clashed with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus and sloganeering in MCD house continue as councillors clash with each other over the issue of Yamuna flooding in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/ipu3JO8e2V — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023