‘Rule of law’ merely a slogan in Bihar: Patna HC

The Patna High Court has come down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government and observed that the education system in Bihar was the worst.

The HC asked Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to file an affidavit by March 23 explaining what steps were required to improve the education system. “It seems the ‘rule of law’ has become merely a slogan in Bihar, which is not being implemented in the State in the right earnest,” observed the single bench of the High Court headed by Justice AK Upadhyaya.

The High Court was hearing the case of dismissal of 54 guest teachers in Purnia, who were removed from service without any valid reason. The HC stayed the order to remove these teachers.

“It seems no one is interested that there should be a proper education system here… The Chief Secretary should file an affidavit by March 23 explaining how the derailed education system could be put back on the tracks,” observed the High Court.

When Chief Justice got angry

This is the second reprimand by the Patna High Court this week. Earlier, on Tuesday, Chief Justice Sanjay Karol had admonished when he gave his observation on the poor condition of Patna-Gaya road: “Are people supposed to use bullock cart on the National Highway connecting Patna with Gaya?”

The Chief Justice was particularly peeved at the pathetic condition of Patna-Gaya road, which has gone from bad to worse. The situation could be gauged from the fact that in December 2019, the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court went to Gaya by his official car, but returned by train, thereby leaving his official vehicle in Gaya. “There were so many potholes on the Patna-Gaya road, that I could not muster the courage to return by car,” said the Chief Justice after returning to the State Capital.

The Chief Justice has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to be present in the court on February 27 when the HC resumes hearing on the poor condition of roads.