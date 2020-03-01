Rumours about Geelani’s health halts withdrawal of additional troops

With rumors about veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s deteriorating health in Kashmir, the withdrawal of additional troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed in the Valley last August has come to a halt.

Rumors about nonagenarian Geelani’s death last month triggered fears of massive law and order problem in Kashmir. “Taking the situation which could arise, if Geelani dies, into consideration, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided that further withdrawal of security forces should be halted immediately,” a senior officer, privy to the decision, told DH.

A series of security review meetings were conducted in Srinagar to “devise a strategy as to how to face law and order challenges if the ailing leader dies." “The need to put status quo on withdrawal of additional forces was also felt in the review meetings held in Srinagar and Delhi,” he said.

Sources said the authorities have devised a plan to deal with the law and order situation in case Geelani dies. “For some hours, the death won’t be announced and a strict curfew will be imposed in Kashmir. Also the mobile phone and internet services will be snapped so that mobilisation of people could be avoided,” they said.

“Also it has been decided that the nonagenarian Geelani would be buried in a local graveyard and only his relatives, neighbors and close friends will be allowed to participate in his funeral prayers,” the sources added.

In a three-page statement circulated on social media last month, the Hurriyat had announced that Geelani has expressed his wish to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar. The Hurriyat, which has its offices in Muzaffarabad (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) and Islamabad, had appealed to the people of Kashmir to join the funeral (in case Geelani is no more).

While rumors about Geelani’s health has subsided, and it seems that the aged leader has recovered a bit, two other reasons that prevented troop-cut from Kashmir are- Panchayat by-elections for over 12,000 vacant seats and the upcoming tourist season.

In December last year, on the directions of the MHA, 72 companies of additional forces including CRPF, BSF, ITB and SSB were withdrawn from Kashmir. At least 380 to 400 additional companies of forces were brought in Kashmir days before August 5, when Centre announced roll back of Article 370 and sliced the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs) - Ladakh and J&K.